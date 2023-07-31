ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Plans are underway for the development of the old Allentown State Hospital site.

The 195-acre property may be about to become the city's newest housing development. In 2020, the old Allentown State Hospital was finally demolished, but it took two more years and a state law to finally sell the 195-acre property to developer City Center Investment Corp. for just more than $5 million in November of 2022. Now the plan is to turn the land into Allentown's newest housing community.

"It's just sitting there going wasted right now. I mean, nothing is being done with it. So you might as well bring some more revenue to the community," said Nicole Sukanick, who lives less than a block from the site.

Sukanick was excited when we showed her the pictures on the company website.

"I think it looks gorgeous from the pictures," said Sukanick.

Sukanick said she's aware some of her neighbors are concerned about the added traffic the development could bring to nearby Hanover Ave., but she's not worried.

"I think there's enough land there, so hopefully they'll account for the amount of people that would be moving and allot enough parking for that so it really wouldn't cause an issue," said Sukanick.

The City of Allentown has not zoned the land for a housing development yet, but City Clerk Michael Hanlon said the city expects a zoning amendment and a map change to be submitted shortly. A public open house is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the East Side Youth Center. Sukanick said she's looking forward to learning more.

"I would love if there's more information online, because I'd go and look at it now," said Sukanick.