BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From the outside, the liquid natural gas facility might not look like much-you can't even see it from the street-but it cost about $60 million.
Joe Hartz, the president of UGI Energy Services, says construction started about two years ago. He calls the site a "peak shaving plant."
It's "a facility that supplements natural gas use when it's really cold or when there's time when the grid is highly stressed," Hartz said.
He says it's necessary in a region like ours.
"The Lehigh Valley has had a lot of growth in new home construction and new businesses," Hartz said.
The facility holds 2 million gallons of liquid natural gas, which can be used when there's high demand.
"Well you run that gas through a vaporizer, and it takes the liquid going through it and heats it up and it becomes a gas again," Hartz said.
The facility can serve about 70,000 homes in a day.
Gladys Dutrieuille, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, says natural gas is popular and plentiful in the Keystone State.
"It's a supply source that's right here, affordable, and available to consumers so the price is pretty low at this point," she said.
However, that may not be forever.
"We can't predict where the future is going, but we hope we can be a part of that as it grows. We're looking at all kinds of alternatives," Hartz said.