EASTON, Pa. - Easton Yards, the $9.2 million redevelopment of an 80,000-square-foot silk mill into 59 luxury apartments, almost didn't happen.
"It's been a long uphill battle but we're very grateful for everything getting us to this point," said Bo Doyle, with ASR Holdings.
It was a tough sell for brothers Brian and Bo Doyle, who own ASR Holdings, but they saw a vision for what the long-vacant property could be in the city's growing south side.
Billy Procida understood that vision. He provided the funding.
"We plowed through a lot of different design ideas, and you know I feel like a proud parent being here because this thing came out spectacular," Procida said.
He's been investing in the region since 1995, but he says he hasn't seen anything quite like this.
"There's something about a historic building. You look at the ceilings, you look at the columns," Procida said. "Easton's just, the vibe is great, and I love it here."
And now it's officially open.
"I love new developments but what I really like are projects like this," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
It's nearly sold out already.
"We've been investing in the Lehigh Valley for the better part of five years now and the rental market here has just been so strong and tremendous even throughout the whole pandemic," said Brian Doyle.
Residents are officially moving in, in about a week or two.
"We're very happy and relieved," Bo Doyle said.