CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Olympus Corporation is expanding its respiratory portfolio.
Olympus, whose American division is based in Center Valley, is purchasing St. Louis-based Veran Medical Technologies, Inc. (VMT) for up to $340 million, the company said.
Olympus aims to combine its endoscope technologies with VMT's navigation products to come up with solutions to better diagnosis lung cancer.
"The most significant part of this deal is that we will secure immediate access to VMT's unique Electromagnetic Navigation system with proprietary devices to build a stronger future respiratory product portfolio," said Nacho Abia, global chief operating officer and CEO of Olympus Corporation of the Americas, in a statement.
In its 2019 Corporate Strategy, Olympus had identified three medical fields to prioritize: gastroenterological endotherapy devices, urological devices, and respiratory devices.