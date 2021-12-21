CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - When you hear the name Olympus you probably think of digital cameras, but that's not the case anymore. The company actually sold that business about a year ago to focus on a different type of camera - medical cameras.
"It's very hard to grow and to make a profit on such a market, and obviously we all know why it is, because of the competition of the cell phone," said Julien Sauvagnargues, President of Olympus Corporation of the Americas.
Sauvagnargues said the move allowed them to focus on the growing medical device market. He says now more than 85% of the business is medical products, a response to an aging population and the growing popularity of endoscopic systems.
"Basically if you have to go and have a colonoscopy - seven times out of ten times it's going to be an Olympus endoscope," Sauvagnargues said.
Sauvagnargues took on the role of President during the beginning of the pandemic. He says they've been able to work through it pretty well, but they're seeing labor challenges.
"For some reason there is less people in the market and for us it means it's taking more time to find the good people we need," he said.
As well as some supply delays and inflation.
"We're also trying to monitor carefully the impact of the increase of the cost of living for our employees, so we actually already made some wage adjustments for some of them," Sauvagnargues said.
The company has been headquartered in the Lehigh Valley for about 15 years, and with around 1000 employees in the region, they intend to keep it here.
"The location for us is very convenient to warehouse for us to distribute our products," Sauvagnargues said.
Olympus doesn't intend to expand its local footprint right now but is increasing its manufacturing volume and expanding further into urology and respiratory fields.
"We are constantly improving and globalizing our quality systems," he said.