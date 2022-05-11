The parent company of Upper Saucon Township-based Olympus Corp. of America posted gains in revenue and profit for the year ended March 31, as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olympus Corp.'s Tokyo headquarters announced Wednesday morning a 19% increase in annual revenue to 868.9 billion yen ($6.7 billion at current exchange rates). Profit was 116 billion yen ($890.6 million) Olympus's shares traded in the U.S. were up 7.8% to $18.31 around 10:30 a.m.
The company makes precision equipment, including microscopes, for scientific and medical uses. One of its main products is the endoscope, which allows doctors to see inside inside organs. Olympus was once known as a camera company but it dropped that business in 2021.
Olympus forecast revenue for the fiscal year ending March 23 of 11.4% to 968 billion yen.
The company expects the impact of COVID-19 to ease, but noted, "Overall, highly uncertain conditions continue, including global supply shortages of semiconductors and parts, and geopolitical risk such as the war in Ukraine, and we expect these factors to continue into the next financial year," according to an Olympus statement.
Each of the company's three segments -- endoscopic, therapeutic and scientific -- showed revenue increases in the fiscal year. The endoscopic solutions business accounted for a little more than half of total Olympus revenue.
Sales of endoscopes that look into the digestive system were strong, according to Olympus.
"The gastrointestinal endoscopes field recovered from the impact of COVID-19 to show positive year-on-year growth in all regions, and in particular, sales in North America and Europe rose," according to the company.
The company's therapeutic division saw "progressive progress" from the impact of COVID-19 in the urology and respiratory fields, Olympus said. Performance for both businesses was strong in North America and Europe.
Olympus's cost of sales increased in the year, and selling, general and administrative expenses - known as SGA - rose about 13% as restrictions on sales related to COVID-19 were eased, leading to higher expenses for personnel and other costs.
Olympus was founded in 1919 and operates globally. It has more than 31,000 employees in locations spread across 40 countries. Its medical devices can treat about 100 conditions. While the company makes many products, it is known for gastrointestinal endoscopic equipment. Olympus holds a 70% market share in that field.