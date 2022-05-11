Olympus Corp., a Japanese science and medical-device company with a U.S. headquarters in the Lehigh Valley, will build a microscope repair and distribution facility in Bethlehem.
Olympus subsidiary Evident Corp. has leased space from developer J.G. Petrucci Co. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII, off Route 412. The site is near Evident's current microscopy center. The new center will house 30 employees when it opens this summer, according to a statement from Evident.
"The location was critical and needed to meet two important requirements," Arnold Huang, president of Americas Sales and Marketing for Evident, said in the statement. "First, for the effective and efficient import and distribution of our products, it had to be easily accessible to major international airports. Second, to meet the needs of our skilled and critical employees, it also needed to be close to our previous site."
Evident is an ideal tenant for the LVIP VII site, said Joe Petrucci, project executive at J.G. Petrucci.
"LVIP has been attracting high-quality businesses and jobs to the park for years, and this deal is no different," he said.
Iron Hill Construction Management will create a custom space for Evident. The Olympus subsidiary's products include microscopes, videoscopes, testing equipment and X-ray analyzers that are used for quality control, inspection and measurement.
Tokyo-based Olympus Corp., parent company of Evident, has its U.S. headquarters in Center Valley. Earlier Wednesday, Olympus reported fiscal year revenue of $6.7 billion, 19% above the previous year. Shares of Olympus that are traded in the U.S. rose 8.5% $18.43 Wednesday.
J.G. Petrucci Co. designs and builds projects and owns more than 5 million square feet of commercial, industrial and retail properties, according to the press statement.
