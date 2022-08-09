Business for the Japanese Olympus Corporation, which has headquarters in Center Valley, Pa. for its Olympus Corporation of America, continues to roar back from the global recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue, operating profit, and net profit all increased substantially in the company’s first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2022.

The company does not report results for its American subsidiary but instead reports results for its four major business segments – Endoscopic Solutions, Therapeutic Solutions, Scientific Solutions, and Other.

The business view for Olympus from Tokyo was pretty much like the American business view from Washington. The global economy, Olympus observed, saw signs of recovery as the challenging conditions created by the global spread of COVID-19 gradually eased as vaccinations progressed.

Nevertheless, according to Olympus, impacts were felt from the lockdown in Shanghai and the war in Ukraine along with rising raw material prices, supply chain constraints, and shortages of semiconductors and other components.

The Japanese economy saw a recovery, as the challenging conditions caused by COVID-19 were easing, but impacts were felt from the same factors affecting the global economy.

Under such circumstances, the Olympus Group claims it has been carrying out activities toward sustainable growth under its business transformation plan, “Transform Olympus,” announced in January 2019, which aims to develop itself as a truly global med-tech company. Based on this corporate strategy, Olympus said it is allocating management resources to the medical field, mainly in Endoscopic Solutions Business and Therapeutic Solutions Business.

As part of these efforts to achieve sustainable growth and increased profitability in the Scientific Solutions Business, on April 1, 2022, Olympus implemented a company split to transfer Olympus Corporation’s Scientific Solutions Business to Evident Corporation, a newly established wholly owned subsidiary.

Corporate Operating results

In the first fiscal quarter, Olympus’ revenue increased by 11.8% year on year. This increase was due to an increase in revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business and Therapeutic Solutions Business despite a decrease in revenue in the Scientific Solutions Business and other businesses.

Cost of sales increased by 12.7% year on year and the cost-to-sales ratio deteriorated 0.3 percentage points year on year to 35.9% due to surging procurement costs of raw materials such as semiconductor materials.

Reflecting these factors, the company stated, operating profit increased by 47.7% year on year and profit attributable to owners of parent, or net profit, grew 33%.

Olympus sees a bright future. For the full fiscal year 2023, Olympus forecasts revenue to increase 17.3%, operating profit to increase 50.1% and net profit to increase 48.6%.

Endoscopic Solutions Business

Consolidated revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business increased 16.8% year on year, while operating profit increased 9.6% year on year.

The company said gastrointestinal endoscopes showed positive year-on-year growth in all regions, other than China, where there were restrictions on movement due to COVID-19, and a lockdown in Shanghai, causing supply chain disruptions and impacting capital investment and case numbers in hospitals. On the bright side, Olympus reported sales in Europe and North America rose.

By product, sales of the gastrointestinal endoscopic system “EVIS X1” series continued strong, while demand for the prior-generation general purpose upper gastrointestinal videoscopes and colorectal videoscopes was also firm. The ratio of the “EVIS X1” series to total sales also gradually increased.

Olympus said the surgical endoscopes field showed positive year-on-year growth in all regions, other than China. Sales increased in Europe and North America, where sales of the surgical endoscopy system “VISERA ELITE II” were strong.

In the medical services field, all regions showed positive year-on-year growth due partly to stable sales of existing service contracts including maintenance services and an increase in new contracts.

The increase in operating profit in the Endoscopic Solutions Business, Olympus said, was mainly due to the effect of the absence of the previous year’s impairment loss and other expenses for an equity investment, despite the cost-to-sales ratio deteriorating due to surging procurement costs of raw materials such as semiconductor materials, an increase in expenses associated with sales growth including sales expansion of EVIS X1, and outsourcing expenses related to strengthening business operations.

Therapeutic Solutions Business

Consolidated revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business increased 13.7% year on year, while operating profit was down 5.1% year on year.

In the GI-endotherapy field, Olympus said all regions and product groups saw positive growth, in particular, sales in North America and Europe, where the number of procedures has been increasing. In addition, sales increased for product groups for ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio Pancreatography), which are used in endoscopic diagnoses and treatment of pancreatic duct, bile duct, etc.; the sampling of biopsy forceps, etc., which are used for collecting tissue for screening examinations; and product groups for ESD (Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection) and EMR (Endoscopic Mucosal Resection), which are used in lesion resection.

The urology field performed well mainly in North America and Europe, with sales being expanded for resection electrodes for BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) and use of the lithotripsy machine for kidney stones “SOLTIVE SuperPulsed” Laser System. Gynecology products, which were grouped in other therapeutic areas in the Therapeutic Solutions Business, have been included in urology in the Therapeutic Solutions Business for the fiscal year ending March 2023.

According to Olympus, the respiratory field saw positive growth, primarily in North America and Europe. Sales of the devices mainly used for EBUS-TBNA (Endobronchial Ultrasound-guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration) were positive.

In other therapeutic areas, sales were favorable mainly in energy devices, in particular, sales of “THUNDERBEAT.”

Despite recording increased revenue during the period, operating profit declined due to the decreasing effect of the absence of the previous year’s recording of a gain on the step acquisition of Medi-Tate Ltd. along with increased expenses such as promotion expenses.

Scientific Solutions Business

In the Scientific Solutions Business consolidated revenue decreased 11.7% year on year, while an operating loss was reported compared with an operating profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the life science field, while budget execution at research centers and universities progressed smoothly, the company said revenue decreased year on year due to delayed shipments to customers from shortages of parts, such as semiconductors and restrictions on movement implemented in China due to COVID-19, including the resulting supply chain disruptions accompanying a lockdown in Shanghai.

In the industrial field, despite the continuing trend of improvement in capital investment by customers, and strong sales in industrial endoscopes, revenue decreased year on year due to delayed shipments to customers from shortages of parts such as semiconductors and the restrictions imposed by China.

Operating profit declined in the Scientific Solutions Business due to decreased revenue and increased expenses centered on personnel expenses as the company strengthened its corporate functions due to the company split.

Others

In other businesses, the Olympus Group conducts R&D and exploratory activities for new businesses. It engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling of biomedical materials, such as synthetic bone filler, and orthopedic equipment.

Consolidated revenue in other businesses decreased 3.8% year on year, while operating loss decreased from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue decreased due to the end of the sales of medical devices to the animal market, despite sales of FH ORTHO SAS increasing in conjunction with the weakening impact from COVID-19.

Operating profit in other businesses improved due to the progressing streamlining of costs despite decreased revenue.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan – was established in 1968 in Lake Success, New York. It is now headquartered in Center Valley with more than 5,000 employees in locations throughout North and South America.