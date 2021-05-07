Things are finally looking better at Olympus, which has its Olympus Corporation of the Americas headquarters in Center Valley, Lehigh County.
The company reported results for its fiscal year 2021, and while most results were down compared to fiscal 2020, in many areas results in the third and fourth quarter turned positive leading to optimistic projections for the future.
Wall Street accepted the news by raising Olympus’ stock by 2.21% in mid-morning trading.
Yasuo Takeuchi, CEO of Olympus Corporation, elaborated on these initiatives in a slide presentation to stock analysts. Takeuchi explained Olympus’ ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) initiatives.
Based on its corporate philosophy, he said Olympus is making every effort to make people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling through responsible corporate activities. The corporate strategy announced in November 2019, identified six important ESG areas and defined four initiatives or “materiality items.”
Takeuchi said Olympus has now identified five materiality items, adding “carbon neutral society and circular economy.” By working on solutions to these social issues through its business activities, he said, Olympus will realize sustainable growth and develop a sustainable society. In addition, Olympus has expressed its support for the TCFD (Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures) recommendations and has set the goal of being carbon neutral by the year 2030.
Moving forward, said Takeuchi, Olympus will continue to concentrate on strengthening efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and produce highly transparent information disclosures focused on analyses of the risks and opportunities posed by climate change. To achieve the carbon neutral target, the company will continue to promote manufacturing improvement activities and energy saving measures, and also accelerate efforts to reduce CO2 emissions by gradually switching all electricity consumed at its business sites to renewable sources by 2030.
Fiscal 2021 Results
Revenue of the Olympus Group’s continuing operations decreased 3.0% year on year and significantly increased in the fiscal fourth quarter due to double-digit growth in both the Endoscopic Solutions and Therapeutic Solutions businesses.
The full-year operating profit margin of continuing operations was 11.2%, exceeding the February forecast. Despite upfront investments and measures for future growth, fourth quarter revenue, operating profit and profit margin also increased above the previous year.
In balance sheet developments, cash and equivalents increased due to financing for COVID-19 while goodwill and intangible assets increased due to mergers and acquisitions including Meran Medical Technologies.
The company increased its dividend 20% to 12 yen per share.
Endoscopic Solutions Business
Consolidated revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business was down 1.0% year on year, while operating profit was on a par with the previous year. Revenue increased considerably in the fourth quarter, a continuation of the third quarter trend.
Revenue increased in Europe, driven by the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe and China primarily due to an increase in sales of disposable endcap type duodenoscopes and bronchoscopes. North America experienced double digit growth due to sales expansion in scopes in response to the market recovery. Sales in Japan also grew by double digits.
Operating profit margin in the Endoscopic Solutions Business was 25.8%, and operating profit was about the same as fiscal 2020 despite the voluntary recall costs for endoscopic products. In the fourth quarter operating profit was up 61%, excluding foreign exchange impact.
Therapeutic Solutions Business
Consolidated revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business recovered in the second half and as a result year over year decline narrowed to 4.0%. Revenue in the fourth quarter increased in response to the market recovery, particularly in China. Respiratory-endotherapy and urological products were the drivers.
Operating profit margin was 12.6%, an improvement of 0.5% thanks to lower selling, general and administrative expenses and the termination of the amortization of intangible assets for Gyrus, despite a decline in gross profit caused by lower revenue and endotherapy product recall costs.
In the fourth quarter operating profit increased 26% due mainly to sales recovery, despite the expenses associated with career support.
Scientific Solutions Business
Consolidated revenue in the Scientific Solutions Business was down 8.0% year on year. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased due to robust sales of industrial microscopes and x-ray fluorescence analyzers leading to a 1% revenue increase compared to fiscal 2020’s fourth quarter. In addition, strong demand for biological and industrial microscopes in China partially offset weak capital expenditures in the aerospace sector and constraints on sales activities.
Full-year operating profit was down 50.0% year on year before foreign exchange due mainly to lower revenue and gross profit driven by a decline in operating levels at manufacturing bases due to COVID-19. In the fourth quarter operating profit increased 17% year-over-year due to sales recovery and improved selling, general and administrative efficiency.
Forecast for Fiscal Year 2022
Olympus expects to see an increase in revenue of 10% led by growth across all divisions due to improved market conditions and the growth of new products. SG&A expenses are expected to increase compared to the previous year. In addition to anticipating an increase in expenses for increased activities, the company also plan to make investments to strengthen its operating infrastructure and improve profitability.
Operating profit is expected to be up around 50% from the previous year, along with an operating margin of around 16%. For fiscal year 2022, the company plans to increase its dividend by 2 yen per share over the previous year to 14 yen per share.
Founded in 1919, Olympus has become an opto-digital provider in the healthcare, life sciences and consumer products industries. Olympus Corporation of the Americas ( OCA ) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan – was established in 1968 in Lake Success, New York. It is now headquartered in Center Valley with more than 5,000 employees in locations throughout North and South America.