CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Lehigh Valley-based Olympus is helping to provide a new artificial intelligence-based service for people with severe emphysema.

The company is partnering with Imbio to provide doctors with SeleCT QCT analysis, which will help determine if patients are eligible for certain treatment procedures.

The non-invasive service uses previously-taken CT images to measure certain lung functions. The measures can help show if the patient is a good match for bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) therapy.

The FDA-Approved Olympus Spiration® Valve System Is a Breakthrough Device Used for the Therapeutic Treatment of Severe Emphysema, a Form of COPD.

Emphysema is a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which causes trouble breathing and shortness of breath.

