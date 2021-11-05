CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - It appears that the business transformation plan, Transform Olympus, continued to deliver positive results for the company, which has its Olympus Corporation of America headquarters in Center Valley, Pa.
The plan, announced in 2019, aims to develop Olympus as a global med-tech company, and included the transfer of the Imaging Business in 2020 to a special purpose company established by Japan Industrial Partners, Inc.
This morning Olympus reported substantial increases in revenue and operating profit for its fiscal second quarter and forecast record high revenue, operating profit and operating profit margin for the full fiscal year.
Olympus acknowledged the global economy faced challenging conditions in the first six months of fiscal 2022 due to the impact of COVID-19. But the company says economic activities are recovering along with vaccination progress.
On the other hand, the company pointed out, the spread of COVID-19 has affected the supply chains of certain countries and regions, and both the spread of COVID-19 and trade friction between the United States and China have led to a global semiconductor shortage, in turn affecting the global economy.
Likewise, the Japanese economy faced challenging conditions, despite showing signs of recovery in exports and a diminished effect of COVID-19 on corporate earnings.
Business Results
Revenue increased by 31% year over year led by the Medical division as well as an increase in revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business, the Therapeutic Solutions Business, the Scientific Solutions Business and Other Businesses. Gross margin increased 38% year over year while selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 19%.
In the previous fiscal year, the spread of COVID-19 led to restrictions mainly on sales activities, which caused a decline in travel and transportation expenses, advertising and promotion expenses, etc. However, in the current period, the easing of restrictions led to an increase in expenses such as outsourcing expenses. Also, in the previous fiscal year, factory utilization rates declined as a result of reduced production volume because of the impact of COVID-19.
Operating profit increased by 66%, and as a percent of revenue grew 152% in the quarter to 18.5%.
Segment Results
In the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, to strengthen business in the respiratory field, Olympus transferred bronchoscopes from the Endoscopic Solutions Business to the Therapeutic Solutions Business.
Consolidated revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business was up 28.7% year on year, while operating profit was up 45.6% year on year. The gastrointestinal endoscopes field recovered from the impact of COVID-19 to show positive year-on-year growth in all regions, and in particular, sales in North America, Europe and Japan rose.
By product, sales of the new “EVIS X1” series were strong, while demand for the prior-generation upper and lower gastrointestinal scopes was also firm, contributing to increased sales. The ratio of the “EVIS X1” series to total sales also gradually increased.
In surgical endoscopes, recovery from the effects of COVID-19 resulted in positive year-on-year growth, especially in North America and Japan, where sales of the surgical endoscopy system “VISERA ELITE II” were strong.
In the Medical Services field, all regions showed positive year-on-year growth due to stable sales of existing service contracts including maintenance services, an increase in new contracts, and an increase in the number of repairs from the recovery in the effects of COVID-19.
Consolidated revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business was up 31.0% year on year, while operating profit increased 204.9% year on year. In the Gastro Intestinal-Endotherapy field, the company reported the number of procedures is on a trend of recovery, and all regions and product groups saw positive growth. In particular, sales in Europe and North America, where the number of procedures has been increasing, were favorable as vaccinations progressed.
The urology field, Olympus noted, saw significant positive growth, particularly in North America and Europe, where the number of procedures has been recovering. In particular, the expansion of sales of resection electrodes for BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) and lithotripsy machine for kidney stones “SOLTIVE SuperPulsed” Laser System was successful as sales in North America, where the number of procedures has been recovering toward levels seen prior to the spread of COVID-19, were favorable.
The respiratory field saw significant positive growth in North America, where sales of the devices, bronchoscopes, etc., mainly used for EBUS-TBNA (Endobronchial Ultrasound-guided Transbronchial Needle) were favorable, again due to recovery from the impact of COVID-19.
Operating profit in the Therapeutic Solutions Business increased significantly. In the previous fiscal year, large expenses were recorded associated with the voluntary recall of bronchoscopes in the Therapeutic Solutions Business. However, the recovery from the effects of COVID-19 in the current period led to a large increase in revenue.
Consolidated revenue in Scientific Solutions Business increased 31.9% year on year, while operating profit was up 2,808.1% year on year. In the life science field, recovery from the effects of COVID-19 resulted in positive year-on-year growth. Contributing factors include the expansion of sales of biological microscopes in North America, whose market environment is seeing remarkable recovery, according to the company, due to the relaxation of restrictions on sales activities.
For the industrial field, in the wake of the overall recovery in market conditions, the capital investment situation of customers improved, and all fields showed positive year-on-year growth. Especially in China, sales of industrial microscopes performed well due to the brisk market for 5G-related electronic components and semiconductors. Non-destructive testing equipment also contributed to the increase of sales.
In addition, sales of X-ray fluorescence analyzers expanded, driven by the strong gold market and recycling market for precious metals, etc. Operating profit in the Scientific Solutions Business increased due to a significant increase in revenue.
In Other Businesses, the Olympus Group conducts R&D and exploratory activities for new businesses in addition to engaging in development, manufacturing, and sales of biomedical materials, such as synthetic bone filler, and orthopedic equipment. Consolidated revenue in Other Businesses was up 92.9% year on year, while experiencing an operating loss.
Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan – was established in 1968 in Lake Success, New York. It is now headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania with more than 5,000 employees in locations throughout North and South America.