CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – Fiscal year 2023 finished quite well for Olympus Corporation, which has headquarters in Center Valley, Lehigh County for its Olympus Corporation of America. Revenues and profits were up company-wide and in its two major business segments.

For Olympus, the global economy in the fiscal year 2023 saw a continued move to recovery as economic activities recovered from the challenging conditions created by the global spread of COVID-19. However, the company also sees a developing risk of worsening business conditions due to global monetary tightening.

Speaking to analysts on a webcast, Chikashi Takeda, Chief Financial Officer of Olympus Corporation, commented, “From the start of fiscal 2023, we were significantly impacted by a variety of external factors, including the Shanghai lockdown, the war in Ukraine, supply shortages of semiconductors and other components, and rising raw materials costs.

“Fiscal 2023 was more difficult and challenging than ever before, but we swiftly recognized opportunities and continuously implemented measures to mitigate risks. As a result, we still managed to achieve the target adjusted operating margin of over 20% set out in our corporate strategy.”

Amid a gradual economic recovery, on the home front the Japanese economy was impacted by fluctuations in foreign exchange, and from the same factors affecting the global economy.

The Olympus Group reiterated that it aims to develop itself as a truly global MedTech company. It is allocating management resources to the medical field, mainly in Endoscopic Solutions Business and Therapeutic Solutions Business, and it claims to be working to strengthen its management base in order to achieve sustainable growth.

On the subject of growth, Olympus Group’s revenue increased 17.6% in fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year. Operating profit was up 27.7% and net profit increased 23.8%. Diluted earnings per share rose by 25.4% in fiscal 2023.

Endoscopic Solutions Business

Consolidated revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business increased 19.6% year on year, while operating profit was up 14.7% year on year.

In the gastrointestinal endoscopes field, Olympus said sales recovered in China, which had been affected by the lockdown in Shanghai and other cities up to the six months ended September 30, 2022, and sales also increased in North America and Europe, resulting in positive year-on-year growth in all regions.

By product, sales of the gastrointestinal endoscopic system “EVIS X1” series were favorable, while demand for the prior-generation upper gastrointestinal videoscopes and colorectal videoscopes was also firm, contributing to increased sales. The ratio of the “EVIS X1” series to total sales also gradually increased.

In the surgical endoscopes field, the company noted, sales in Asia and Oceania, where the surgical endoscopy system “VISERA ELITE III” was launched, and in North America, where sales of the surgical endoscopy system “VISERA ELITE II” combined with rigid scopes and surgical videoscopes remained strong, contributed to positive year-on-year growth.

In the medical services field, all regions showed positive year-on-year growth due to an increase in new contracts, in addition to stable sales of existing service contracts including maintenance services.

Olympus said operating profit in the Endoscopic Solutions Business increased due to increased revenue, and the impact of costs related to development assets recorded in the previous fiscal year. When excluding the impact of the foreign exchange rate, revenue increased 6.0% year on year, and operating profit decreased 11.8% year on year.

Therapeutic Solutions Business

Consolidated revenue was up 15.5% year on year, while operating profit increased 4.7% year on year.

The GI-Endo therapy field saw positive growth, primarily in North America and Europe. Furthermore, according to the company, sales increased due to product groups for ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangial Pancreatography), which are used in endoscopic diagnoses and treatment of pancreatic duct, bile duct, etc. and product groups for the sampling of biopsy forceps, etc., which are used for collecting tissue for screening examinations.

The urology field achieved favorable performance mainly in North America and Europe, Olympus said, with steady growth in sales of resection electrodes for BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) and lithotripsy machine for kidney stones “SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System.”

The respiratory field saw positive growth, primarily in North America and China. Sales of the devices mainly used for EBUS-TBNA (Endobronchial Ultrasound-guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration) were favorable.

Revenue increased 2.7% year on year, and operating profit decreased 13.8% year on year, excluding the impact of the foreign exchange rate.

Other Businesses

In other businesses, the Olympus Group conducts R&D and exploratory activities for new businesses in addition to engaging in the developing, manufacturing, and selling of biomedical materials, such as synthetic bone filler, and orthopedic equipment.

Consolidated revenue in Other Businesses was down 8.4% year on year, and the segment produced an operating loss. Revenue decreased with the end of the sales of medical devices to the animal market, despite sales of FH ORTHO SAS increasing in conjunction with the effect from COVID-19 settling down.

Outlook

“Moving on to our full-year forecasts for fiscal 2024,” Takeda said, “we expect revenue to increase 4% year on year, with adjusted operating profit 3% year on year. EPS is expected to be up 141% year on year.”

Overall, the company expects highly uncertain conditions to continue, including global supply shortages of semiconductors and parts, and geopolitical risks such as the war in Ukraine. It expects these factors to continue into fiscal year 2024.

Despite this situation, Olympus forecast increased revenue in all segments. In the Endoscopic Solutions Business, it expects sales growth from replacement and penetration of the gastrointestinal endoscopic system “EVIS X1” etc. In the Therapeutic Solutions Business, it forecast sales growth centered on the mainstay GI-Endo therapy field, urology field, and respiratory field.

Olympus expects a decrease in operating profit and profit before tax due to the absence a gain on sale of fixed assets under other income it recorded in fiscal year 2023, and an increase in expenses related to strengthening the business operation foundation such as quality assurance, compliance with laws and regulations.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan – was established in 1968 in Lake Success, New York. It is now headquartered in Center Valley, Lehigh County with more than 5,000 employees in locations throughout North and South America.