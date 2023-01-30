ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "On our way to the Super Bowl, baby. Go Eagles," said a fan inside Rally House, at the Hamilton Crossings shopping center.

It's the mantra of the moment for Eagles fans like Macungie's Frank Lewis.

"I'm excited, yeah, the Super Bowl," he said.

Especially those flocking to the Rally House to buy NFC Champions gear.

Bethlehem native Carol Neives Delgado made a quick landing before heading to the airport to catch a flight back home to Florida.

"I'm getting this but I got yesterday I got a jersey here, was a really nice jersey," she said.

However, buying tickets for the Super Bowl? Plan for sky-high prices.

Ticketmaster has seats starting at nearly $6,000. Websites like "On Location" have Eagles packages for $5,000 a person. That doesn't include airfare or hotel but does include a ticket.

"They had a 21-point lead. We thought that was, when we hit the computer and made the purchase. That's right," said Jim and Karen Beerer of Durham Township, Bucks County.

The couple bought their Super Bowl tickets in the 3rd quarter, from the site Stub Hub, where prices were as high as $16,000. They say theirs were in the middle but started planning their Super Bowl trip well before.

"Our belief was they were going to do it. But we wanted to just make sure, so we started about a month and a half ago with booking hotels and flights, and all of those things," Karen said.

Whether you're in the Lehigh Valley, Arizona, or Florida, Birds of a feather root together.

"God forbid they lose. Will it still be worth it to go?" I said.

"I think so. Absolutely. It's, absolutely. Like I said, it's kind of a bucket list event. So, we're looking forward to it. They're not going to lose. But no matter what, it'll be great," the couple said.

It's a bucket list item for sure for the couple, as Jim turns 75 in February and Karen turns 60 in August. It's an early celebration for both, especially with an Eagles win.