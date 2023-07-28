A family-owned business is making moves in the Lehigh Valley.

Handmade Mystic, selling healing crystals, hand-crafted jewelry and unique gifts, is planning to move its original, 2-year-old store in Emmaus to another Lehigh County location within the next few months.

Husband and wife Andrew and Danyel Harrison opened the metaphysical shop in May 2021 at 2 S. Fourth St., in Emmaus' triangle.

To prepare for the move, the Harrisons recently closed the Emmaus location, but they continue to operate Handmade Mystic's other Lehigh Valley store seven days a week at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township.

"We are on to bigger things!" a post on Handmade Mystic's Facebook page reads. "Even though closing our very first location is hard to do, we have just outgrown that spot. Things have to end for there to be room for new beginnings. And with that said, we are so excited for the new! We are moving into a location that will allow room for all of the great things we want to offer to everyone."

The business' new retail store is expected to open in September.

It will be located in Whitehall Township, and its exact address will be announced on the business' social media pages in the coming weeks, according to Gabriel Brarman, a store associate and Danyel's son.

"We're really excited," Brarman said. "It will have more space for merchandise."

Handmade Mystic was established about 10 years ago, with the Harrisons previously operating it as an online-only business from their former home in Florida before moving to the Lehigh Valley in 2020 to be closer to family.

"Crystals are getting so popular, and I feel like people are very interested in taking healing into their own hands and exploring different options," Danyel told WFMZ prior to The Promenade Shops store's grand opening in March. "And I think what sets us apart is our stores offer information on everything."

"So, it's not like going into an old-school type of a witchy shop, which is where you used to go to get crystals because they weren't readily available everywhere. That could be a little intimidating because information is not listed, and it may look a little dim and a little scary. We try to aim for a brighter, lighter feel with more information that's available to everyone."

Handmade Mystic carries over 300 different types of crystals and gemstones, and the Harrisons are versed in the healing properties of each one.

Popular selections include amethyst, "which is a beautiful purple color and very good for calming," and clear quartz, "which is considered the master healing stone, amplifying the energy of all other crystals," Danyel said.

The stores are educational, providing detailed information on all items, including the crystals' metaphysical and healing properties.

"It's for the beginner to the professional," Danyel said.

Danyel, who has been passionate about painting and other art forms since childhood, sells her own polymer clay jewelry, which incorporates healing crystals.

The stores also feature other artisan jewelry, including beaded bracelets and necklaces, along with Bohemian-style home decor and gifts such as wreaths, candles, dreamcatchers and tarot cards. Danyel also does tarot readings.

"I started in the arts as a child, but I've also always been into the metaphysical aspect of things as welll," Danyel said. "So, I just combined the two at [Handmade Mystic]."

Handmade Mystic is a family-run business with Danyel's daughter, Gwyn, also helping with operations.

For the latest Handmade Mystic updates, follow the business Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: handmademystic.com.