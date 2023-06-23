ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One small business in downtown Allentown will be the lucky winner of a $5,000 "Ultimate Business Branding Makeover," a new contest from the city, AlphaGraphics and City Center.

"These businesses have great stories behind them and great products, and at times, you're going to have to elevate your marketing to reach a larger audience," says Daniel Diaz, Business Development Manager with the City of Allentown.

The contest is open to any small retail or restaurant business in the downtown. "That goes from 5th to 13th street. Chew street, down to walnut," Diaz said.

The $5,000 can go toward any marketing need like signage, menus, and logos.

"Some people think that they marketing budget for the year should only be 5,000 dollars, so this is huge in that it really could change the face of a brand. Marketing is just a constant reminder to people that you're there and you're still kicking, and you have something to offer the community," Megan Colon with City Center Allentown.

Bru Daddy's owner Rich Ryan is one of the dozens of small business owners that have entered to win: "That's tremendous. That can go a long way. It's generally, basically anything to improve the business and we have ideas on how to use that money."

Businesses are asked to submit their story, as well pictures of their shop. Entries are due June 30th.

The public will vote for a winner online. Voting will run from July 17th to the 31st. The winner will be announced in August.