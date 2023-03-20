BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest is ready to bring back some "good vibes."

Its One Earth ReggaeFest will return Saturday, July 1 at SteelStacks.

The free festival celebrates a fusion of Cali reggae, classic reggae, hip hop, and funk music.

There are live performances from nationally touring and local bands.

Mighty Mystic is headlining the festival. He has released three albums which all debuted in the top 10 on iTunes and Billboard reggae charts: “Wake up the World”, “Concrete World” and “The Art of Balance.”

Guests can also see performances from Red Fox, Sun-Dried Vibes, Space Kamp, Cultivated Mind, Trouble City All-Stars, iRon Lion, Jah People, DJ Menace, LNJ Sessions, RootSetters, and Lunch Trucks.