A planned warehouse in East Allen Township could cause traffic and safety problems in an area that is already becoming congested, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Thursday at its monthly meeting.
"That's becoming a warehouse haven," Commissioner Richard Molchany said of the East Allen and Bath area in Northampton County. "Bath is not prepared for that kind of traffic."
Despite a negative review for the project, the commission does not have the authority to block it or any other development. Municipalities make final decisions based on zoning ordinances. The LVPC can only review plans in Lehigh and Northampton counties and make suggestions.
Several commissioners spoke against the proposed 452,400-square-foot building on the southwest corner of Airport Road and Nor-Bath Boulevard (Route 329) and expressed frustration with big-box development that they cannot stop.
"We do not have any legal authority," Chairman Greg Zebrowski said during the virtual meeting.
The LVPC's professional staff reviewed Imperial Realty Property Group's plan to demolish a strip mall and several commercial buildings on 32 acres in East Allen to make way for the warehouse, which will cover about 10 acres.
There is a similar industrial building available for lease across Airport Road, "and they didn't even start running trucks out of it yet," Commissioner William McGee said.
The proposed new warehouse would be 870 feet by 520 feet, and 48 feet high. East Allen has not yet given final approval to the project.
"The municipality is left picking up all the pieces" after a warehouse is built and increased traffic damages roads, Commissioner Stephen Melnick said. He suggested that impact fees be levied on developers. Assessing fees and taxes, however, is not up to the LVPC.
Melnick and Commissioner Chris Amato said small businesses on the land will have to move to make way for a warehouse with jobs that may pay less. LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said the commission's reviews do not weigh the benefits of one private business versus another.
Warehouses may not be popular with the commissioners or the public, but data show they bring investment and jobs. The transportation and warehouse industry employed about a tenth of the local workforce in 2019, according to a Workforce Board Lehigh Valley study.
The commissioners who spoke Thursday said the Lehigh Valley needs no more.
"We have enough big boxes littering the Lehigh Valley right now," Zebrowski said.
"The problem is, land is so cheap compared to adjoining states," Commissioner John McGorry said, before conceding, "I know, there's nothing we can do."
Commissioner Kathy Rader of Upper Macungie Township, another warehousing hub, said market forces and changes in the region caused the change.
"Our curse is our location," she said. The Lehigh Valley is part of a metropolitan East Coast that demands goods. Meanwhile, farmers grew older, their children often did not want to stay on the land, and the farmers sold to developers.
Municipalities are also limited in what they can do to stop development.
"Unfortunately, this is the way it is for our area," Rader said.
Expansion of Yourway in Upper Macungie
The commissioners spent less time reviewing an expansion of Yourway at 6681 Snowdrift Road in Upper Macungie. The company provides temperature-controlled storage and delivery of biopharmaceutical products.
Yourway plans 163,316 square feet of expansion, including space for storage, distribution and pharmaceutical testing. The LVPC staff recommended adding curbs and sidewalks, along with sufficient parking areas and amenities for trucks and their drivers.
To view the entire meeting agenda and packet, visit the LVPC website.
The next LVPC meeting will be April 22.