BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 73-year-old Steven Williams, donating a 1910 Greenlee variety woodworking machine to Bethlehem's National Museum of Industrial History is like saying goodbye to an old friend.
"I have literally attended to this machine every single day for the last two and half years," he said.
In the early 20th century, the machine was bought by the Anaconda Copper Company in Great Falls, Montana.
In 1979 it was sold and believed to be lost for good.
That is until Williams, a Montana-based professional restorer of vintage machines, put an ad looking for vintage machines on Craigslist and the owner called.
"Said he had a very unusual machine in a coffin sleeping in the Buffalo grass for the past 40 years," Williams said.
Williams spent more than two years restoring it, and his 20,000-member online community of vintage machine enthusiasts, believes it's the last one left. So he hauled it from Montana, appropriately using manual labor, to make the final push inside the museum. Greenlee's parent company paid for the restoration and the travel cost for the machine.
"We have all these woodworking machines and next to us is the carpenter shop used for Bethlehem Steel," said museum marketing head Glenn Koehler.
Koehler adds the donation highlights the museum's reputation, made in its first five years.
"We get calls and emails every day from people, every day. We have telegraphs from the Lindbergh flight, things that weigh quarter of a million pounds, things from Montana, all over the world," Koehler explained.
As for the Greenlee it's now a public love letter from Williams to the past.
"Just looking at this machine is a testament to the manufacturing at the turn of the century," Williams said.