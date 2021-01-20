In his inaugural address, President Joe Biden pulled no punches about what he faces.
"Few people in our nation's history have been more challenged or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we're in now," Biden said.
One of his biggest challenges will be the economy, even though former President Trump painted a much different picture Wednesday morning.
"Our numbers were at a level that nobody had ever seen before, and even now, we really built it twice," Trump said.
Economist Kamran Afshar with DeSales University says the unemployment rate suggests the economy is in a deep recession.
"So all of these indicators we use in predicting where we are going are in the dumpster, and on top of it, the deficit has exploded," Afshar said.
The new president took some action on Wednesday, putting his signature on 15 executive orders, some of which focus on controlling the pandemic and extending debt relief.
"Unfortunately, almost everything depends on how we'll do this. If this thing takes two or three years to be done, all bets are off," Afshar said.
Even though the stock market hit a record high Wednesday, that may have more to do with a united government and a new stimulus package. Incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made it clear to lawmakers Tuesday that a big stimulus is a top priority.
"It gave me the impression that many of the money managers now are more convinced than before that the stimulus package will go through," Afshar said.
But ultimately it will come down to how quickly the new administration can control the ongoing pandemic.
"The economy will not come back until we feel some sense of normalcy," Afshar said.