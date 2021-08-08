One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a busy shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County.
Officers were called to the Lower Nazareth Commons off Route 248 for a report of a shooting in the area of the Target store shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
A short time later, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed that there was a shooting outside the Target store.
Later in the afternoon, authorities held a briefing in which they said one person was killed and another injured. Authorities said their investigation determined that one car drove up to another in the parking lot. There was an altercation, then shots rang out.
Authorities have not identified the person who was killed or the person who was injured. There's also no word yet on whether anyone else may have been involved.
A 69 News crew at the scene saw a gun on the ground and what appeared to be blood on an exterior wall.
A state police forensic team is at the scene investigating.
An employee at the Target Starbucks told 69 News she was on her first day on the job when the store suddenly went into lockdown mode for a period of time.
A woman who was shopping inside with her grandchildren recounted a frightening scene where she heard people yelling just as the store was locked down.
Most of the investigation is focused outside the Target store. There is also an area sealed off with crime tape outside the Burlington Coat Factory store next door.
