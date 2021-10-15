ALLENTOWN, Pa. – One person was shot Friday morning near a day care in the 800 block of North 12th street in Allentown.
Allentown Police Capt. Michael Becker reported that officers responded to the shooting at 8:57 a.m. and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The individual was treated on the scene and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Leaders of Our Future Learning Center is located near the police activity, but the incident did not involve anyone from the daycare center, Cpt. Kyle Pammer said. However, a 69 News photojournalist said it appeared the person collapsed outside the day care.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or the Allentown Police Department website.