ALLENTOWN, Pa. – One person was shot Friday morning in the 800 block of North 12th street in Allentown.
Allentown Police Capt. Michael Becker reported that officers responded to the shooting at 8:57 a.m. and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The individual was treated on the scene and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Leaders of Our Future Learning Center is located near the police activity, but the incident did not involve anyone from the daycare center, Cpt. Kyle Pammer said.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or the Allentown Police Department website.