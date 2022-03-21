EASTON, Pa. - One week since the double fatal shooting in Easton, there is a suspected killer behind bars and an ongoing, relentless search for anyone else involved.
Easton Police coordinated with several agencies from different states in the search for Altajier Robinson. In the end, Robinson's attorney called with the heads up he'd be turning himself in.
"I'm thoroughly convinced that he turned himself in because he knew it was only a matter of time before they caught up to him," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.
Waiting to put the cuffs on Robinson were the Easton Police investigators who have been tirelessly working the case. The 20-year-old came to the station with his lawyer at around 2 p.m. Sunday. He was then arraigned by Judge Daniel Corpora.
"Right now, he's in Northampton County Prison," said Houck. "No bail."
Robinson is facing several charges for the deaths of 17-year-old D-Andre Snipes and 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa. They were both found shot in a stolen BMW with New York plates on it last Monday afternoon in the West Ward. There were also two guns found in that SUV.
"Easton Police will now focus the investigation on the remaining conspirator or conspirators," said Houck.
As they do that, the court paperwork for the case is sealed.
There are still several unanswered questions, including those about potential accomplices, the stolen vehicle, the weapons, and a video circulating on social media. Houck says it's too early to share some of these details, partly for the safety of the community, and also since there are people out there still under investigation.
"You don't want to give away your hand, so to speak," said Houck. "We'll keep things the way they are until our investigation is complete."
69 News reached out to Robinson's defense attorney, who told us at this point, it would be premature to comment on this case.
The next step is for Robinson to have a preliminary hearing.
He was previously charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment for an incident last April.