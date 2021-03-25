About a third of local households struggle with the cost of their rent or mortgages, according to a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission study.
The study found that 81,391 Lehigh Valley households spent more than 30% of gross income on rent or mortgage payments, leaving them struggling to pay for utilities, health care, child care, transportation and food. Spending above the federal recommendation of 30% also cuts into disposable income.
The cities of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton, along with the Slate Belt communities, have the most households spending above the recommended 30% level. Rural and suburban communities have lower percentage rates, though residents deemed "at risk" of not being able to afford rent or mortgage payments can be found in every community.
In some cases, residents choose to spend more on housing.
"It should be noted that cost-burdening is not always a forced situation, as some households elect to devote more income to housing costs than is recommended," the LVPC report stated. Some people choose to pay more to live near their jobs or to be in certain school districts.
The COVID-19 pandemic increased the problem of housings costs because the workers most at risk of losing their jobs — even before government-imposed shutdowns — typically worked in businesses such as hotels, restaurants and bars, which already paid relatively low wages. About half of renters are considered at risk, versus 24% of homeowners.
Renters and recent buyers also have seen costs go up. The median cost of buying a home locally jumped $25,000 to $225,000 in 2020, matching the total increase from 2013 to 2019. The median is the midpoint, with half the sales below that number and half above.
The commission said the most recent data show 57% of the apartments in the region cost $1,000 or more per month, up from 43% in previous years.
The LVPC study also indicates "renter households throughout the region are more than twice as likely to be overly burdened by housing costs as homeowners."
When federal bans on evictions and foreclosures are lifted and stimulus checks are spent, the housing market could shift significantly, the report said.
Executive Director Becky Bradley and the commission's staff reviewed the housing report Thursday with the LVPC board.
For more data and reports from the planning commission, visit the LVPC website.