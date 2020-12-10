ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One-time rivals Nat Hyman and current Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell were possibly forming a political pact during a meeting inside Hyman's business office.
"Far more important than me being mayor is to ensure that Ce-Ce Gerlach is not the mayor. I mean that for the city of Allentown," Hyman said.
The pair confirm they discussed the 2021 Democratic mayoral primary and who should run.
"Only one of three people will be mayor. Ray O'Connell, Ce Ce Gerlach or Nat Hyman," Hyman said.
Hyman, a lifelong Democrat, ran for mayor as a Republican in 2017 and narrowly lost to Ed Pawlowski, possibly due to a strong write-in campaign by O'Connell. He calls Gerlach, a current city councilwoman, ill equipped, not intellectually up to the task and a potential catastrophe for the city. But also, the front runner.
A poll Hyman recently conducted showed Gerlach with a big lead. She has 36% of the vote, Hyman 17% and O'Connell 15%.
Hyman fears he and O'Connell will split the vote giving the win to Gerlach. He wants to prevent that.
If O'Connell decides to run, Hyman said he won't, giving his full support to the mayor.
"Isn't it up to the voters to decide and not you?" I asked him.
"It is up the voters to decide. I'm not manipulating the vote. However, what I am trying to do is give them a clearer choice," Hyman said.
In a statement Ce Ce Gerlach said "with our country so divided and our politics so divisive, we need leaders who will bring us together and fight for the real issues affecting our communities. My team and I are focused on delivering for the hardworking folks in Allentown who are struggling through a pandemic and economic crisis."
Mayor O'Connell said he'll make his final decision within the next few days.