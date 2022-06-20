EASTON, Pa. - A key component of Easton's Centre Square Renovation Project is set to start Monday with some one-way streets being converted to two-way.

Ferry, Spring Garden and Second Streets downtown will all become two-way roads over the next three weeks.

Each section will be closed off ahead of work, and each section is expected to take about a day, the city said.

The project will begin on Ferry Street between South Fourth and South Third streets.

MAP: Easton Two-Way Ring Road Conversion Project

It's intended to improve traffic flow downtown. The project will move down Ferry Street, up Second Street, then to Spring Garden Street, as long as a required traffic survey is completed, the city said.

Cars will need to be moved as posted, or else they will be towed.

