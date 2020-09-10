Bethlehem police car
69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting with his car a man with whom he reportedly had an ongoing feud.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to Monocacy Towers in the 600 block of Main Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4 to investigate a report of a man being intentionally struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they spoke with the 81-year-old victim, who reported having an ongoing dispute with Eduardo Perez-Maldonado for three to four years, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim, who lives in Fountain Hill, told police that Perez-Maldonado confronted him in the parking lot of Monocacy Towers. The two men argued, and Perez-Maldonado allegedly challenged octogenarian to a fight and threatened to kill him, according to court records.

After the two men separated, the victim parked his car. As he walked directly in front of Perez-Maldonado’s vehicle, Perez-Maldonado allegedly pulled forward, twice hitting the victim. He then stepped out of the vehicle and again challenged the man to a fight, according to records.

Police said two witnesses confirmed the incident. The criminal complaint does not indicate whether the victim was seriously injured.

Authorities charged Perez-Maldonado with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned him the next day. Perez-Maldonado was released on $15,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled tentatively for Sept. 18.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.