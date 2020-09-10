BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting with his car a man with whom he reportedly had an ongoing feud.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to Monocacy Towers in the 600 block of Main Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4 to investigate a report of a man being intentionally struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they spoke with the 81-year-old victim, who reported having an ongoing dispute with Eduardo Perez-Maldonado for three to four years, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim, who lives in Fountain Hill, told police that Perez-Maldonado confronted him in the parking lot of Monocacy Towers. The two men argued, and Perez-Maldonado allegedly challenged octogenarian to a fight and threatened to kill him, according to court records.
After the two men separated, the victim parked his car. As he walked directly in front of Perez-Maldonado’s vehicle, Perez-Maldonado allegedly pulled forward, twice hitting the victim. He then stepped out of the vehicle and again challenged the man to a fight, according to records.
Police said two witnesses confirmed the incident. The criminal complaint does not indicate whether the victim was seriously injured.
Authorities charged Perez-Maldonado with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned him the next day. Perez-Maldonado was released on $15,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled tentatively for Sept. 18.