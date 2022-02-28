Zulily, an online retailer that promised to create more than 1,000 local jobs, will close its Bethlehem facility.
The Seattle-based retailer of clothing, footwear and home products said the Emery Street fulfillment center will close in the second half of 2022.
"We will be closing our Zulily Bethlehem Fulfillment Center as part of our ongoing evaluation of our fulfillment network's footprint and current and projected needs," according to a company statement.
"The site will close operations in the latter half of 2022. We are committed to providing Zulily team members with visibility to employment opportunities across our network including the QVC and HSN Fulfillment Center, located nearby."
69 News has asked Zulily for a total job-cuts number.
Zulily is owned by Qurate Retail Group, which also owns QVC, HSN and other brands.
When Zulily's move to Bethlehem was announced in 2014, more than 1,000 jobs were promised. The now former governor of Pennsylvania and mayor of Bethlehem lauded the move, as did Don Cunningham, chief executive officer of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.
69 News called Cunningham and current Bethlehem Mayor William Reynolds Monday at 2:45 p.m. for comment and so far has not heard back.