The pandemic-fueled online shopping surge is starting to slow down, so much so that Amazon is reportedly planning to ditch some of its warehouse space.
Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal are reporting it wants to shed at least 10 million square feet, some of it in New Jersey.
Amazon hasn't commented further, but it's unlikely to affect the Lehigh Valley or Berks County. Even with a shopping slowdown, our region is still seeing its strongest demand ever.
"In terms of new development the private sector is not slowing down at all in building new industrial facilities - especially e-commerce," said Becky Bradley, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
Bradley says although it makes sense inflation is cooling things off, that is not the case in the region.
In the first quarter of 2022, over 7 million square feet in new industrial space has been proposed by the private sector for just Lehigh and Northampton counties, and vacancies have dropped.
"Last year, in the first quarter of 2021, the private sector reported that the total vacancy rate in the Lehigh Valley was 7.1%. The first quarter of this year - so January through March - it was down to 4.8%," Bradley said.
So don't expect to see fewer trucks any time soon.
"Yes I do think it will start to soften a little bit, but not anything like you might see in markets that that don't have such good access to people and goods and services," Bradley said.