The "What's So Cool About Manufacturing" awards ceremony is just around the corner. It's that time of year when middle schoolers throughout the Lehigh Valley go head to head to crown the best of the best in the manufacturing industry.

"The What's so Cool about Manufacturing" contest and award ceremony has become an annual tradition, and this year, it's the 10-year anniversary!

For months 7th and 8th graders from various schools team up with local manufacturing companies to learn the ropes. They then create a video that is voted on.

Voting is taking place this week.

Starting March 1 at midnight until March 3 at midnight, anyone can log on to www.whatssocool.org and cast their vote. You can vote more than once.

The ultimate goal of "What's so Cool about Manufacturing" is to inspire the next generation of manufacturers and you can help by voting. Then find out who the winners are this year and tune in to WFMZ-TV at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. We'll be broadcasting the entire awards ceremony live.