BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Hotel Bethlehem is close to winning USA Today's best historic hotel for the second year in a row, but it needs your help.

Voting closes Monday, Aug. 15 at noon.

The Hotel Bethlehem was the frontrunner since voting began, but now the leaderboard is dark until the results are announced, said a spokesperson for the hotel. Winners will be announced Friday, Aug. 26 at noon.

The managing partner said winning would benefit the entire Lehigh Valley, as tourism is a major part of the local economy.

This year's contest coincides with the hotel's 100th anniversary.