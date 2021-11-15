The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners reviewed the 2022 budget during a special meeting held Monday night.
The township's budget features a balanced general fund spending plan of $15.7 million and a separate balanced sewer fund totaling about $4.4 million. Lower Macungie's debt service fund — which includes debt principal, debt interest and debt issuance costs — shows a balanced $1.487 million mark.
The township's open space fund shows a $670,000 surplus next year. That number, however, is contingent on Lower Macungie acquiring $6.1 million in general long-term debt and allocating $1.8 million, courtesy of the Local Tax Enabling Act, to pay for the acquisitions.
The surplus also comes after $1.13 million in expenses after interfund transfers and $6.1 million in capital projects expenditures.
On Election Day, Lower Macungie voters OK'd the township to impose a .15% earned income tax in an open space referendum. Specifically, the money can be spent only on purchasing open space and paying off debt for open space. A limited amount may be used for maintaining and improving open space.
Two nights after the election, commissioners took the first step toward their latest purchase by approving the township to solicit requests for proposals for bank financing.
"It will be approximately $6.1 million," Manager Bruce Beitel confirmed of the financing. "… The open space EIT [earned income tax] is enacted for a minimum of five years. At that time, voters can continue it or remove it."
The $6.1 million will be paid back over five years, Beitel said. The township also is paying off a $7 million loan used for the refurbished community center.
The township is scheduled to make a land purchase by January's end. Beitel gave no indication about the location or cost Monday night.
Some 2022 fund categories are showing deficits. The federal grants fund is running a $1.665 million deficit, courtesy of $2.2 million in capital projects spending and $1.175 million in interfund transfers.
The township received $1.71 million in capital and operating grant money from the federal government. The township is "hoping to accomplish some sewer projects" with the money, according to Beitel.
The capital projects fund shows a total revenue of $2.775 million, established by collecting $1.26 million in real estate property taxes, and an interfund operating transfer of $1.515 million. The account is running a modest deficit of $38,800, thanks to nearly $1.935 million in capital projects spending and $500,000 in intersection improvements.
Expenditures in the capital projects fund include the purchase a new wheel loader for the Department of Public Works for roughly $233,000, which will be paid off over three years.
Another expenditure is to either repair or replace the elevator in the township's administration building, although this would not be done until 2023. That cost is expected to be $200,000.
Another $150,000 will be spent for roof repairs on the public works annex building.
Finally, the township is scheduled to allocate spending on park and playground improvements. No spending amount was noted Monday night.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the 2022 budget at their Dec. 16 meeting.