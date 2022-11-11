N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - America's oldest drive-in is back in business.

After being on the market for six years, Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre has new owners. And not even Friday night's wet weather could stop the grand return: a double feature of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder.

A grand return of movies under the stars Friday night was also under on and off raindrops, as remnants from Nicole hit the area, right on schedule.

"A lot of people think since it's raining, drive-ins being outdoor theaters aren't open, but it doesn't stop us," new owner Matthew McClanahan said. "Rain or shine, we're here."

Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township is the country's oldest drive-in.

"1934," Lauren McChesney, who owns the theater with McClanahan, said. "So, it's 88 this year."

Friday night's double feature is the theater's first showing since McClanahan and McChesney bought it exactly one week ago. And the rainy movie night is only a preview for what's to come: the new owners plan on keeping the theater running even through the winter, a first for this particular theater.

"It's untested waters, but we've seen other drive-ins do it so we're excited to do it too," McClanahan said.

And movie enthusiasts are here for it.

"I was worried when I saw the rain, if they were going to be open tonight or not," Trey Kennedy said.

Kennedy and his wife traveled to the drive-in from Philadelphia. He says this was the closest one.

"There's another one that's about the same distance," he said. "Now closed."

"I think it's really, really great," Jonathan Cuadra, from Wescosville, said. "I thought they were going to be closed today though."

"I think it's fun that they're open in the rain," Cuadra's movie date, Brielle Eisenberg, from Macungie, said. "I wasn't expecting them to be open in the rain, so I think it's cool."

The new owners say drive-ins offer a unique experience, worth keeping the gates open for, in any weather.

"It kind of transcends the movie," McClanahan said. "It's almost like a carnival or fair atmosphere here that you don't get with an indoor theater."

"The rain can be a little therapeutic sometimes and then you know, watching a movie with someone you care about is always nice too," Cuadra said.

"And it's also the rain so if you get too hot you can just stick your hand out and cool yourself down," Eisenberg said.

But you don't have to brave the weather at all in a drive-in movie theater.

"We're probably going to keep the windows closed and just listen through the radio," Kennedy said.

Viewers can keep the windows closed and listen through a radio frequency via an antenna stationed at the theater.

For many fans of drive-ins, watching the movie in the privacy of their own cars is part of the appeal.

"We have full control of the volume too, you know with the radio and whatnot," Cuadra said.

"It's nice with the big screen, but it's also intimate too, just with the folks you've got in your car, which is nice," Kennedy said.

Owners say during the colder months, they're keeping the theater open on weekends only. Once it gets warmer out, around April or May, it'll be open on weekdays as well. They say they're planning on having a larger grand opening then, with a ribbon cutting.

Aside from staying open year-round, pre-sale tickets are another first for the theater. And folks can bring their dogs now as well, with some guidelines in place, like cleaning up after your pet.

Tickets are $12 per adult and $8 for children under 12.