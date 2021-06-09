ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday in the trial of a Lehigh County man accused of killing his girlfriend.

Steven Oliemuller, 35, is charged with homicide in the 2018 death of Alexus Quay.

He was charged in 2019, a year after her death, after a grand jury recommendation.

Prosecutors say Quay, who was 20 years old, died after Oliemuller inflicted several injuries on her.

She was found dead inside the home the couple shared in Lower Milford Township, with injuries to her face, head, back, arms, and legs.

A jury for the trial was selected Tuesday. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

