Khanisa's Pudding Bar at 118 Northampton St., Easton, is closed, but Khanisa Darby's business remains open via social media, catering, and shipping. The dessert shop's building is under repair, so the Sweet Girlz Bakery at 40 N. Third St. is sharing its production space until a permanent solution is found.
"We're in limbo right now," is how Khanisa puts it, as she and husband Sean seek a permanent solution for the five-year-old business. They're also living in a hotel, as the family of four lived in the same water-damaged building that housed their business.
Mayor Sal Panto said the city will try to help the business stay in the city, but Easton can not just step in and resolve contract and repair issues involving private property and enterprise. Some financial aid may be available to the business once the city decides how to allocate its federal COVID-19 relief money from the federal American Rescue Plan.
Also in Easton, Prestige Dry Cleaning has opened at 349 Ferry St. Owner Gary Harper has expanded his business across the Delaware River and now runs the only dry cleaning shop downtown. He looks forward to serving current residents and the hundreds who will move into new apartments over the next few years.
Other entrepreneurs also see a big future in Easton. The owners of the Tucker Silk Mill plan to open a wine bar downtown in early 2022. Kabinett at 125 Northampton St. will carry wines from Australia and Germany, among other countries, and have an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware.
A Bethlehem-based developer plans to bring Chipotle to Forks Township along with space for a credit union, veterinary service office, carwash, Kiddie Academy Daycare and a small restaurant. The Chipotle at 1900 Sullivan Trail would have a drive-through for orders made in advance only.
At the Lehigh Valley Mall, the Disney Store closed after 25 years. The Walt Disney Co. is moving online in a big way. It's closing some stores to move retail sales to the Internet, and distributing programming the same way.
Mister Lee's Noodles is opening another location at 512 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem. Mister Lee's also operates in Easton's Public Market, and the same ownership runs Bolete in Salisbury Township. The new location is in the midst of a "soft opening" so check the restaurant's social media for hours and ordering options.
At 3464 Linden St. in Bethehem, Action Rental has taken over the old Leiser's location. The Allentown-based chain rents everything from garden power tools to aerial lifts.
Another Lehigh Valley Wawa may be on the way, this time in South Whitehall Township. The township cleared the way for a convenience store with gas pumps at Route 309 and Chapmans Road. Plans for a Wawa at 90 Highland Ave. in Hanover Township (Northampton County) were delayed during a recent Hanover meeting, at the request of Jaindl Land Development Co.
In Berks County, Burlington Stores plans to open a second Reading-area location. The Berkshire Mall West store will open later this year next to Outback Steakhouse, in a spot formerly occupied by Circuit City and H.H. Gregg.
