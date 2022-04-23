The opening will not be for about two years, but a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville resort is coming to Monroe County. The $1.3 billion project is at the site of the old Pocono Manor.
Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024, developers said.
Margaritaville is a 1977 Buffett song about a man spending time at a resort. The song boosted Buffett's career and inspired a laid-back lifestyle movement. It also became a brand for foods, drinks, mixers and more.
The Monroe County Margaritaville will be a resort with a recreational-vehicle camping area, resort, bar and grill, and more. It will provide more than 1,000 living units total.
Rutter's has added a third Berks County location. The new store at Route 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, near Kutztown, has 14 fueling stations and five lanes for diesel fuel. The convenience store sells food and has a Rutter's Beer Cave.
The Rutter family started with a farm in York, Pennsylvania, in 1747 that still operates today, according to the chain's website. The family started a dairy in 1921 and later added stores.
La Dolce Casa at 16 W. Broad St. in Tamaqua has added a bakery and market just down the street, at 32 W. Broad. La Dolce Casa Bakery and Italian market is in the former Bittner's General Store building.
The bakery's hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, and eventually Monday and Tuesday hours will be added, according to owner Alfie Picone.
The bakery sells cakes, cannoli, pastries, bread and paninis, along with gelato, cappuccino and espresso. Wedding cakes will be made to order. The market sells sauce, pasta, olive oil, Italian sodas and juice, mostly imported items. Cheese and a deli will be added soon, Picone said.
The former Oley Valley Inn in Oley Township is coming back as The Riedenau House, a farm-to-table restaurant that will use Pennsylvania ingredients. Operator and head chef Dale Reitenauer said the menu style will be continental, and true to his German roots.
The Riedenau House will have a bar dining area and front dining area, which Reitenauer calls the sunroom, in addition to the main dining room and a wine room. He expects to open sometime in May.
Barreform at 202 W. Fourth St. in South Bethlehem is closing at the end of May, according to a Facebook post from the fitness studio. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the planned closing, according to the post. Barreform has been open for about five years.
The Dutch Springs aqua park closed last year, and decades of memories are being auctioned off from the Lower Nazareth Township quarry and recreation site. Alderfer Auction is taking bids online for anything from kayaks to zip lines to vehicles. Two warehouses will be built at the site, but local divers Ken Kraft and Jim Folk worked out an agreement with developer Trammell Crow to save the quarry for diving and training.
The State Cafe and Grill at 14-16 S. Fifth St., Easton, is closed indefinitely because of a roof fire. The restaurant suffered water and smoke damage, and there is a hole in the roof. The Grill, which serves breakfast and lunch Thursdays through Mondays, will post updates about progress toward reopening on social media.
McDonald's of Coopersburg will hold a grand opening Tuesday at 6690 Short Drive, Upper Saucon Township, just off Route 309. The celebration runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., after an 11:25 a.m. ribbon cutting.
Project Paw will celebrate a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, at 452 Northampton St., Easton. The Center for Animal Health & Welfare will hold a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. and present activities throughout the day. Project Paw will promote the center's program of promoting adoption of pets and education about the responsibility of pet ownership. The center is based at 1165 Island Park Road in Williams Township.
The building that has housed Rosanna's Restaurant at 2 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem has been sold, but a restaurant will continue at that location. The Broad and New streets location went for $1.05 million, according to Northampton County records. A sign at Rosanna's says there will be a restaurant there again, but with "a new name, new menu, new faces."
Rosanna's has occupied the site for about two decades, and before that, the Mid-City Restaurant and Pelican Bar occupied the prominent downtown corner.
New Jersey allowed marijuana sales for recreational use starting Thursday, joining 17 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing cannabis use by purchasers 21 and only. Pennsylvania residents who drive to the Garden State for marijuana, however, will be breaking the law if they bring it back with them. Once marijuana crosses the Delaware River into the Keystone State, it is illegal, law enforcement officials said.
McCall Collective Brewing is shooting for a May opening of its second location. The Allentown brewery plans to open a taproom at 7743 Hamilton Blvd. in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township. The original McCall Collective operation is at 102 E. Susquehanna St.
See McCall's social media for updates on when the second taproom will open.