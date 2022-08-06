From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.

ALDI: Bethehem Plaza, 3843 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township

The original discount grocer is adding a store next to the former Kmart on Nazareth Pike. When Aldi will open is not known, according to a Facebook post from the James Balliet Property Group.

The gateway property at the southwestern corner of the intersection of Nazareth Pike (also known as Route 191 and Linden Street) and Route 22 has other vacancies, and the Balliet Balliet Facebook post says there are more tenants to come.

Businesses there now include a Dollar Tree, restaurants and salons. A seasonal Halloween store is also due to open soon at the plaza. Read more.

***

ANATOLIAN KITCHEN: 3016 Linden St., Bethlehem

The Mediterranean restaurant is undergoing renovations, according to a sign in the window of Anatolian at Taylor Court on the east side of Linden Street in Bethlehem.

The reopening date has not been set as of Thursday.

When open, Anatolian Kitchen serves kebabs, gyros, hummus, soup, salads and lamb, chicken and beef dishes, along with vegetarian options.

***

BANANA FACTORY ARTS CENTER: 25 W. Third St., Bethlehem

The old fruit wholesale building will come down, now that Bethlehem City Council has overruled its Historic Conservation Commission. ArtsQuest, parent company of Musikfest, will knock it down and put up a new cultural center.

That five-story, 73,485-square-foot building will cost about $22.1 million.

The historic commission is an advisory body, while City Council has final authority on land use. Get the full story.

***

ML GALLERY & CO.: 901 Main St., Hellertown

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce will welcome the new nail salon at a ribbon cutting on Aug. 23. The doors will open at 5:30, with a ceremony shortly afterward.

ML Gallery is a nail salon specializing in nail care, foot care, enhancements and nail art.

***

MOYER ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY CO.: 20-24 W. Broad St., Bethlehem

Bethlehem City Council has approved the transfer of a liquor license from the Green Pond Golf Course in Bethlehem Township to a building next to the old Boyd Theatre property.

Moyer Entertainment and Hospitality plans to open a restaurant on West Broad Street with a bar in the basement and on the roof. The opening will be in about a year. Get all the details.

***

CLEAN EATZ: 1665 State Hill Road, Wyomissing

The cafe with an emphasis on healthy eating has held its grand opening and is now serving snacks and build-a-bowl meals with multiple choices, including bison and black bean burgers.

Clean Eatz also has meal plans available.

***

PHOENIX PHYSICAL THERAPY: 3580 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring

The therapy center will hold an open house and grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 30, with a ribbon cutting at 12:15 p.m.

***

FARMHOUSE CAFE: 3180 Route 611, Bartonsville

The Pocono Chamber will hold a celebration at the new location of the cafe from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m on Aug. 25. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. and a networking session afterward. The event is free and all are invited.

***

KRESSLER, WOLFF & MILLER: 14 S. Eighth St., Stroudsburg

The insurance agency will hold a grand reopening at 10:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 with the Pocono Chamber of Commerce. The event is free and open to all.

***

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY DRUG & ALCOHOL PROGRAM: 1 Broadway Street, Schuylkill Haven

The center will hold a grand opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by a recovery walk. The event is free, with registration available online.

***

UPLAND SQUARE: Route 100, Pottstown

The 400,716-square-foot shopping center in Montgomery County has been sold for $85.7 million, according to Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors. The AMC Theatre and freestanding spots at the center were not part of the sale. Tenants at Upland Square include Burlington, Giant, Five Below, Ross, Staples and Ulta.

The buyer is Singapore-based United Hampshire US REIT, according to a statement from Nathanson, and the seller was Paramount Realty Services Inc. of New Jersey.

Upland was built in 2009 and expanded 10 years later.

Institutional Property Advisors, which represented the seller, is a division of Marcus & Millichap Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MMI. Read more.

***

ST. LUKE'S CARE NOW: 22 Walmart Plaza, Clinton

The walk-in center for urgent care in Hunterdon County is due to reopen Monday, according to a social media post from St. Luke's University Health Network. The Care Now office does not require appointments.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will provide urgent care at a lower cost than a visit to the emergency room, according to St. Luke's.

***