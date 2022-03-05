The Outlets at Wind Creek will open a 10,000-square-foot escape room in September. Trap Door Escape will be on the lower level of the outlets at the Bethlehem casino and blend the traditional escape room with theater and massive sets for a nautical "Cursed Pirate Tales" theme adventure. Trap Door Escape has been operating since 2015, according to Wind Creek Bethlehem, and has locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Playa Bowls has closed in downtown Easton. The 16 N. Third St. store has a "closed" sign in the window and is no longer listed on the parent company's website. The company did not respond to a request for comment about why the fast-food health food outlet closed.
Paradise Vape Shop has opened at 668 Northampton St. in Easton. Paradise carries vaping and smoke-related products and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Port 2 Flavors is now open at 425 Delaware Ave. in Portland, just off the Delaware River. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Sunday. The menu includes empanadas, tabbouleh, dolma (grape leaves stuffed with vegetables), fries, smoothies, tea and coffee, sandwiches, tostadas and more. Among the desserts are caramel flan, and chocolate and almond lava cakes.
Yuengling Ice Cream is adding desserts. The ice cream company, which is separate from the Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville, has agreed to acquire Revolution Desserts LLC. Revolution's brands include Gelato Fiasco, Sweet Scoops, Art Cream and Soco Creamery.
Nuts About Ice Cream across from Liberty High School has closed after more than three decades. Owners Bharatkumar and Rohini Joshi will retire and plan to spend time with family. The location will not be vacant for long. Morganelli Properties will leave its Hellertown location for the 1124 Linden St. site after renovating the building. The residential and commercial real estate company is run by brothers John and Chris Morganelli.
Zekraft plans to open a second location at the Silk Mill in Easton. Owners Zeke and Elaine Zelker already have studios at the site. The current Zekraft at 306 S. New St. in Bethlehem sells organic fair-trade coffee, teas, frappes, espresso drinks, tartines (open-face sandwiches), salads, soups and pastry, along with local provisions from farmers and crafters. In addition to staple items, the Zelkers will regularly offer new selections."We always want to have the element of discovery at our cafes," Zeke Zelker said in a news release. Zekraft also has a catering service.
Gabrielle's Pizza and Subs Italian Restaurant has closed its 599 Belvidere Road, Phillipsburg, shop. The restaurant's phone number has been disconnected and there is a for rent sign in the window.
A Ross Dress for Less store is holding its grand opening at 4711 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, Saturday. Ross operates stores in Temple, Pottstown, Allentown, Quakertown and Bethlehem. The California-based retailer operates under the Ross and dd's Discounts labels. Shares in Ross Stores Inc. are traded as ROST. Ross has 2020 revenue of $12.5 billion. The company says its Ross Dress for Less is the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S. with 1,629 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.
Rising River Brewing at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township has its beer tent open, with live music and food available some days. See the brewery's social media posts for schedules. The brewery has a target date of opening in a 110-year-old barn on the site this spring.
The former Thunder Ridge Farm site at 3435 Jackonsville Road in Hanover Township (Northampton County) is for sale. The equestrian facility moved to 160 Esposito Road in Harmony Township, leaving a 9.5-acre tract available at Jacksonville and Stoke Park roads available. Thunder Ridge Farm held a grand opening at its new location late last year.
The Lynnville Hotel at 8148 Rausch Road in New Tripoli has reopened and is hiring, according to its social media posts. An outdoor seating area is in the works. The current Lynnville menu includes bar standards such as tacos, burgers, cheese steaks and sandwiches; salads, soups, wings and pierogies.