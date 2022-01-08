East Allen Township is "in the path of progress," a developer said in 2020, and Imperial Plaza is in the way. The strip mall is at the southwest corner of Route 329 and Airport Road, a neighborhood known as "Frank's Corner" that is becoming "Warehouse Corner."
Imperial Plaza is emptying out in advance of the construction of a warehouse. Across the street, another big box of 400,000-plus square feet is available for lease.
Isabella's Pizza has moved down the street, to 7200 Airport Road. PC Beverage is nearby at 7253 Airport Road. The Mirror Mirror Beauty Salon relocated earlier to 2650 Howertown Road. Clearie Chiropractic is now at 217 E. Moorestown Road in Wind Gap.
Vagabond BBQ on Bridge Street in Frenchtown has closed. The barbecue restaurant in the Hunterdon County town closed and reopened a couple times during the Covid-19 pandemic, but this closing is permanent. Anyone with gift cards should contact ownership via the Vagabond BBQ website, according to a recorded message.
Just down the road from downtown Frenchtown, Euphoria Studio, a salon and day spa, has opened at 52 Trenton Ave., the former site of Blue Fish Clothing. Euphoria's services include massages, exfoliation, manicures, pedicures, reflexology, facial treatments and use of an infrared sauna. The salon offers cutting and styling, along with coloring and hair and makeup treatments for events.
Blue Fish, founded by Jennifer Barclay when she was a teenager, continues as an online business.
Pottstown may get a Chipotle restaurant at Shoemaker Road and Route 100. A Friendly's restaurant at the Montgomery County site would be razed to make room for a 2,235-square-foot Chipotle with outdoor seating and a drive-through lane. The proposal includes a separate 7,200-square-foot retail building. Pottstown Borough Council may vote on the plan next week.
The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will hold its fourth annual Wonderland on Main event on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If weather is bad that day, the event will be held Sunday, Jan. 23. Activities will include music by a DJ, an ice-carving demonstration, coffee samples, fire dancers, a juggler and stilt walker, among others, and an appearance by FeFe and Ferrous of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The Promenade is at 2845 Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley.
The Easton Farmers' Market winter version starts Saturday in Centre Square with 15 vendors from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. The winter market will continue every Saturday through April 30.
Burger King held a grand opening at 1116 Chestnut St. in Emmaus. The Emmaus Shopping Center Burger King is at the site of the former Fiesta Ole Mexican restaurant. Burger King is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain, behind only McDonald's Corp. The chain says it serves 11 million customers daily around the world.
Hope springs at Dutch Springs. Local divers Ken Kraft and Jim Folk have an agreement with developer Trammell Crow to keep the 50-acre quarry lake open for diving. The old water park will not be back, but Kraft said there is a chance for limited scuba diving this summer. That depends on construction at the site in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, where Trammell Crow plans to put up two warehouses.
The developer agreed to cut out a third lot for the quarry to preserve access for diving, and for the rescue squads that train at the lake. The Kraft/Folk operation will go under a new name, to be announced.