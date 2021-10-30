African culture and food has come to downtown Easton, via HOZA at 349 Northampton St. Sibu Mafundikwa's new restaurant has a pan-African menu, featuring favorites from throughout the continent: Nigerian barbecued chicken, vegetables with peanut sauce and Jollof rice, popular in west Africa. There are American standards such as french fries, and a weekend lunch menu with burgers and sandwiches.
Hoza is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and noon to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is BYOB (beer and wine only).
Bitty & Beau's is finally set to open in Bethlehem. The coffee chain, which was founded to provide jobs for people with intellectual and development disabilities, will hold a grand opening Nov. 6 at 74 W. Broad St.
Amy and Ben Wright founded the first Bitty & Beau's in North Carolina in 2016. There are now 23 shops in 12 states, employing more than 200 people. The chain is named for two of the Wright's children.
Portugalia BBQ opened at 324 Main St., Freemansburg, site of several previous businesses and in the old days, the Eagle Hotel. The restaurant's website lists hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, closed Saturday and Monday, and open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The menu lists entrees, half-orders and whole-family orders of Portuguese sausage, shrimp cakes, meat pockets, barbecue chicken and pork steak, beef ribs and pork with shrimp. Portugalia BBQ also serves salads and has a kids menu.
The Kindness Project has moved to a new location at 4752 Mill Road, Emmaus. The Project provides resources to children in foster care.
Full Circle Training Family Fitness has opened at 4140 Sand Spring Road, Schnecksville. The center offers training for people regardless of how fit they are when they begin. Obe Roundtree, a lifelong fitness buff, founded Full Circle after playing football for Allen High, the University of Pittsburgh and semi-pro teams.
Hard Work = Big Results is the center's theme. Full Circle trains for strength, speed, agility, flexibility and more.
Keystone Running Store is open for business at 1042 Millcreek Road in Lower Macungie. The store provides in-store and virtual fitting for running shoes. Keystone is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Cybersecurity company Berryville Holdings is now open at 863 E. Patterson St. in Lansford, Carbon County. The company recently held a ribbon-cutting Friday with the Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corp.
"This new location takes full advantage of a region teeming with talent that has long been overlooked by Big Tech and Corporate America," according to Berryville's Facebook page.
The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will soon have a new shoe store. The Extra Pair by Sole Provisions will open in mid-November, with a grand opening weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12.
The Extra Pair will sell shoes for men, women and children. The chain of 16 stores has seven locations in Pennsylvania and sells online.
Ginza Sushi Japanese Restaurant has opened in west Bethlehem. Ginza Sushi, at 1903 W. Broad St., offers dine-in and pick-up meals. The menu includes appetizers: edamame, egg rolls, tempura vegetables and edamame, for example, and soups and salad. Entrees include filet mignon and tuna rolls, along with sushi dinner combinations.
Ginza Sushi is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.