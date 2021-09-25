Shake Shack is coming to the Lehigh Valley Mall, one of six new retailers that have opened or will soon open. The chain that started as a hotdog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City will be serving customers soon near the mall's main entrance.
Shake Shack's menu includes burgers, hot dogs, fries, custard, beverages, and more at locations throughout North America and the world.
Bravo! Italian Kitchen will also open soon in the mall's outdoor area. The menu will include pasta, brick-oven pizzas, fresh salads, charred grill items, and desserts. Four new operations are already serving customers.
Ardene sells apparel, footwear and accessories, with a focus on sustainable practices. It's on the mall's upper level, near the elevator.
Aslan Jewelers offers fine jewelry, custom design, jewelry repair, appraisals, watch batteries, and more. Aslan is also on the upper level, near the escalators.
The Beauty Institute cosmetology school teaches students in class and on the salon floor. Customers receive a professional salon experience at reduced prices. The institute is on the lower level, near JCPenney.
Slime Time is for the family, allowing guests to make their own slime and garnish it with embellishments and scents. Slime Time hosts birthday parties and events, and provides lab coats, goggles, slime tanks and more. Slime can be experienced on the mall's upper level, near JCPenney.
Primo Hoagies is adding four locations in the region: two in Stroudsburg, one in Warrington, and another in Hackettstown, N.J. The South Jersey-based chain started in Philadelphia in 1992, and its latest expansion takes it to the West for the first time, with five outlets planned in Denver. Primo touts its fresh bread, lean meats, aged cheeses, crisp produce and "secret" spices.
Bethlehem's VIA store has closed. The second-hand shop on Broadway in Fountain Hill was not a core part of the not-for-profit group's mission of helping children and adults with disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy, and Down's syndrome. VIA's offices are at 336 W. Spruce St. in Bethlehem.
All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. has opened at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Former National Football League running back Andre Williams, who also played for Parkland High School and Boston College, founded the business because he saw a need for high-quality, athletically styled denim jeans. Selvedge refers to a "self-finished edge" that is tightly woven, preventing it from fraying. All Weather Selvedge is on the Promenade's Main Street, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.
J's Subs at 755 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township has closed, and a new Cancun Mexican Restaurant will take its place. A big banner with the colors Mexican flag says only, "Coming Soon." More details will be posted later.
In Allentown's South Mall, Uniquely Lo.Co. Artisan Gallery & Studio is open for business. Uniquely Lo.Co. sells unique handcrafted gifts and furniture, and classes on making jewelry and more are given. Recent sessions included a "beaded bug class" and another for making resin jewelry.
The South Mall is now also home to the 610 Barber Shop Supply for "all your barbering needs." The shop sells items for cutting and grooming hair.
Earth First Tire Recycling at 400 Island Park Road in Glendon has stopped operating. The business's telephone numbers has been disconnected and no other details about the closing were available.
In Bethlehem, A Touch of Beauty has opened at 2007 Willow Park Road. The salon works on brows, lashes, and also does waxing.
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance has welcomed Phoenix Physical Therapy at 4110 Perkiomen Ave. to the business community. The chain of outpatient clinics operates more than 140 locations across the U.S.
Schuylkill County's 3 C's Family Restaurant is reopening at 2212 Centre Turnpike after a lengthy pandemic shutdown. The restaurant's "grand re-opening" is a community event and will be held Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.
Also in Schuylkill, Pilgur Ruh Brewing opened in Pottsville in July at 213-215 N. Centre St., site of the former Coney Island restaurant. And as of Sept. 30, the craft brewer said Bake Shop VI will be its food provider, with a menu including flatbreads, charcuterie, salad, dips, snacks, and more.
In New Jersey, Naturally Healing CBD has opened at 201 Strykers Road in Lopatcong. The store delivers locally, and also sells its gummy chews, vape cartridges, creams and more at farmers markets and every Saturday, the Pocono Bazaar in Marshalls Creek.