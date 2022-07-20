LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP. Pa. - The operators of the Riverton Hotel and Restaurant plan to retire after more than four decades at the Lower Mount Bethel inn.
"After 43 years at the Riverton, we are happy to announce our retirement on August 29, 2022" according to a statement from the Markopoulos family on the restaurant's website.
What is next for the inn near the Delaware River was not disclosed. 69 News has reached out to ownership for more information.
The hospitality industry at the 7758 Martins Creek Belvidere Highway dates back to the 1700s, when a family from the Netherlands opened an inn at the site.
The Markopoulos family took over at Riverton in 1979. Their menu includes Greek specialties, such as moussaka, and the Fisherman's Delight, which is seafood served over pasta. The Riverton also serves other pasta and seafood dishes, chicken, steak and more.
"We have been truly blessed with the opportunity to serve our guests, many of whom have become like family to us," the Markopoulos family statement says.
"You have trusted us with your special occasions, family dinners and celebrations. Our family cannot thank you all enough!"
Service continues at the restaurant through Aug. 29, and the family encourages that any gift certificates be used.