N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - In case of a shooting North Catasauqua borough placed a sniper atop a building during a free concert Sunday night.
The image has been posted on social media and, as you can imagine, opinions vary.
Borough police say there was no active threat, but they expected 5,000 people to show up for the free concert. About half that number came and nothing happened, but with the recent summer mass shootings, they wanted to be prepared just in case.
"When you first saw him with the rifle, it was pretty disturbing," said freelance journalist Chris Haring.
"I appreciate the police chief for doing what he did to keep me safe," said concertgoer Kelly Bauer.
These were just some of the varying opinions about North Catasauqua police stationing a sniper atop the Masonic Temple during Sunday night's free Amish Outlaw concert at North Catasauqua Park.
"Just doing everything in our power to make sure our community and our citizens stay safe, especially in light of all the mass shootings," said Police Chief Christopher Wolfer.
Wolfer says the sniper is a member of the force who was trained in the Marines. He attends updated training requirements but is not on any state or county tactical team.
A photo posted online by Haring put the social media spotlight on the department and hit a nerve with many online, including him.
"This isn't Philadelphia. This isn't even Allentown. People, you know, it's not something they should feel like they have to worry about, but unfortunately, they probably should," he lamented.
Bauer says the sight made her feel better about being in the large crowd.
"It was clear they were there but it was never intrusive and I felt incredibly safe," Bauer said.
However, a 30-year police vet, who was a former sniper, special teams' commander with the state police and worked on a variety of presidential visiting details, said Sunday night was not normal protocol. Snipers come in pairs and are hidden, but he admits times have changed.
"I understand some people feel uneasy about it and I apologize for them, that wasn't our goal. Our goal is to keep people safe and if some are unsettled by it so be it. Safety is our top priority," Wolfer said.
The chief adds in this case, there was nowhere to put the sharpshooter other than in plain view.
He says the gun was not held and he was in constant communication.