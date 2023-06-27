BETHLEHEM, Pa. – City of Bethlehem Health Director Kristen Wenrich presented the results of a community health needs assessment survey Tuesday night during a meeting of Bethlehem City Council's Community Development Committee, with some data that she called "staggering."
Completed every three years, the survey seeks to understand risk factors, community assets and external forces that impact community health, such as access to care, income and neighborhood conditions.
The survey comprises data after four meetings and input from four focus groups. The study's other data have been gleaned from community partner St. Luke's University Health Network and the U.S. Census, among other sources.
Sexually transmitted diseases
As part of the presentation, Wenrich reported the rise of sexually transmitted diseases, including gonorrhea and syphilis, explaining that the health department will have a mobile unit to help assess and treat STDs.
Mental health
Also, 41.8% of residents reported not having a good mental health day in the last month, and 15% of residents have been diagnosed with a mental health issue.
The occurrence of mental health issues was also prevalent in students. The data reflected numbers from 2021, and showed that 42.1% of ninth- to 12th-grade students reported feeling depressed; 11.1% attempted suicide, 23.5% were bullied, 17.8% said they inflicted self-harm, and 18.5% had thoughts of suicide.
Wenrich called the data staggering.
"Just look at the numbers," she said.
Drug use
Drug use was also addressed. Based on the study's findings, a heroin overdose fatality review team is in the making. The review team will investigate the circumstances occurring before death.
"We hope to have it up and running in late fall," Wenrich said.
Steps forward
Four priority areas emerged from the assessment and will be included in Bethlehem Health Bureau's Community Health Improvement Plan. They include: opioid use, chronic disease prevention, food insecurity and mental health.
Wenrich said the health department would implement actions to address each priority area through outreach and working with other city departments to ensure no duplication of efforts.
Access the full community health needs assessment for more details.