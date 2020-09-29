The first debate between presidential candidates Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump will likely attract a large viewing audience.
Presidential debates usually do, and many voters have grown accustomed to watching candidates go head to head prior to the election. But that opportunity for voters is relatively new in the history of American politics.
While presidential debates go as far back as Abraham Lincoln, debates that reached millions of Americans don't go back nearly as far. In fact, the first televised debate between two presidential candidates was in 1960 between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy.
"The Kennedy-Nixon debate has become the model, if you will, and the touchstone for those that have come since," said Chris Borick, political science professor at Muhlenberg College.
Nearly 30 years later, the Commission on Presidential Debates was formed to manage them.
"Setting the locations, setting the formats, getting the moderators to keep it non-partisan," Borick said.
It also decides on things that may seem trivial.
"From the temperature of the room, to the lighting, the size of the podium, the distance of podium to where the moderators are," Borick said.
The first televised debate revealed how impactful those small details can be. Kennedy wore makeup, had a fresh tan, and a fitted suit.
"People after that didn't want to be 'Nixoned' in terms of coming into a debate and not having everything aligned," Borick said.
Kennedy ultimately won the presidency.
Candidates aren't required to debate, but they usually do. It's an opportunity to show strength, and Borick sees a parallel between this year's debate and one in the 1980s.
"Are they up to the game? Are they up to the debate? And Joe Biden of course is of advanced age, isn't the first to have to answer that question on the debate floor," Borick said.
Similar questions were asked about Ronald Reagan. Reagan famously addressed a question about his age.
"I want you to know that I won't make age an issue of this campaign, I am not going to exploit for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience," Reagan said in a debate.
While televised debates have only been around for 60 years, their impact has been influential. More than 60% of voters in the 2016 presidential election said the debates helped them shape their decision.