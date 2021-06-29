BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's heating up across the country, and across the region.
Tuesday is likely to make the third straight day of 90-degree heat, marking an official heat wave for the area.
The humidity and sun are making temperatures feel more like the triple digits, and a heat advisory is in place until Wednesday evening.
Not many people were out in parks in the Lehigh Valley Tuesday morning, but the pools are busy.
"I think people get out really early before the heat hits them, so by afternoon, everyone is taking a break or by the pool," said Nicole Hilbert.
Wednesday looks to be another hot day, as many people try to stay inside or hang by the pool.