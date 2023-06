Nearly 300,000 people have an active substance use disorder in Pennsylvania, and Pa. has the third-highest opioid overdose rate out of all states in the U.S.

But there are options for treatment and recovery.

Saturday morning we were joined by Brian Sabo, regional director of clinical partnerships for Silver Pines Treatment Center and Steps to Recovery Lehigh Valley, along with Matthew Bartos, executive director of Silver Pines, and Dana Kauffman, executive director of Steps to Recovery.