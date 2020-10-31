A local oral health professional is weighing in on the best and worst Halloween candy for your teeth... and it's good news for chocolate lovers.
Choosing the best candy between Skittles, M&Ms, or Starbursts, Dr. Michael Stern, of the Oral Surgery Group in East Brunswick, NJ, said he would choose M&Ms.
"The hard candies are going to be the worst candies for little kiddies. They stay in your mouth the longest and their harder on your teeth," says Dr. Stern. "So you wanna go with M&Ms out of those three candies."
Dr. Stern explains that due to a combination of bacteria in the mouth and sugar, an acid is produced that breaks down enamel on the teeth.
He also provided helpful tips for healthy consumption of candy, like drinking plenty of water and consuming after a meal.
Dr. Stern's favorite candy is a chocolate bar.