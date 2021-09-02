BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies Inc., a Bethlehem-based maker of medical diagnostic tests, said Chief Financial Officer Roberto Cuca is leaving the company on Sept. 17.
Cuca is pursuing another opportunity in the healthcare industry, OraSure said in a statement. The departure is not related to any disagreements with management or the company's board of directors, the statement said.
"We remain confident in the outlook for the company as we have seen significant recent demand for our InteliSwab Covid-19 Rapid Test and continuing recovery of our core businesses," Chief Executive Officer Stephen Tang said.
Scott Gleason, senior vice president for investor relations and corporate communications, will be interim CFO while OraSure searches for a replacement for Cuca. The company will consider internal and external candidates, according to the statement.
Gleason is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a graduate of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was formerly employed at Myriad Genetics Inc.
OraSure shares closed Wednesday at $11.18. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded in a range of $8.58 to $17.79.
In addition to diagnostic tests, OraSure makes devices for sample collection for the detection of medical conditions.