OraSure Technologies Inc., a Bethlehem-based maker of diagnostic tests and specimen-collection devices, said Monday its search for "strategic alternatives" has ended without any corporate moves.
The company also named Carrie Eglinton Manner as chief executive officer effective June 4. She succeeds Dr. Nancy Gagliano, who was appointed interim CEO in March and was not a candidate for the permanent job.
Eglinton's appointment comes as the OraSure board of directors ended its review of strategic alternatives without making any changes. A "search for alternatives" is a corporate term for when a company seeks anything from a buyout to no change. An alternative can be a joint venture with another company or an investment by a larger outfit.
When OraSure announced its review of alternatives on Jan. 5, it also said fiscal fourth-quarter sales would be at the low end of its forecast range because of lower-than-expected sales of InteliSwab, OraSure's test for the COVID-19 omicron variant. The company also announced the impending departure of then-CEO Stephen Tang.
Shares of OraSure closed at $8.54 on the NASDAQ market on Jan. 5. They have since fallen to $5.57 in after-hours trading Monday but are above their 52-week low. OraSure, traded under the ticker symbol OSUR, has traded as high as $13.57 and as low as $4.73 in the last 52 weeks.
"Market conditions and the board's belief in the company's ability to further build upon recent operational successes with Carrie's leadership were factors in the decision" to end the search for alternatives, according to the company statement.
"After completing a through review of strategic alternatives with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors, the board believes the best path to create value is with improved execution and a renewed focus on driving profitable growth as a market leader in the areas of simple, reliable, point-of-care and home tests as well as innovative and easy-to-use sample collection technologies," board Chairman Michael Celano said in the statement.
Eglinton Manner has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership, according to an OraSure statement. She is a senior vice president at Quest Diagnostics. She has also worked at General Electric Co. She is "a champion for inclusion and diversity," according to OraSure's statement.
"Carrie is a results-oriented executive who brings first-hand strategic insights on the testing industry and services businesses," Celano said.
"I am thrilled to be joining OraSure at such a pivotal point in the company's growth story," Eglinton Manner said. She said there are multiple opportunities to expand recent operational improvements and enhance efficiency.